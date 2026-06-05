Contract Disputes Recap: The Right Argument, The Right Time
By Zachary Jacobson and Sarah Barney ( June 5, 2026, 3:57 PM EDT) -- This article is part of a regular column that follows litigation brought under the Contract Disputes Act. This installment discusses three recent decisions that illustrate how contractors can lose significant arguments by failing to raise them in the proper forum, at the proper time or in the proper procedural posture....
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