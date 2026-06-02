Reddit's Reply To Bylaw Protest Likely AI-Made, Investor Says
By Lauren Berg ( June 2, 2026, 10:12 PM EDT) -- A Reddit investor sued in Delaware's Chancery Court on Monday alleging that when he challenged a charter provision that he says unlawfully restricts investors from removing board members designated by Reddit's biggest shareholder, the social media company responded with an "absurd" argument that appears to have been generated by artificial intelligence....
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