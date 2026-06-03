Schneider Fights $47M Verdict In Ga. Crash Death Appeal
By Kelcey Caulder ( June 3, 2026, 9:33 PM EDT) -- A Georgia appeals court considered Wednesday whether a freight company and one of its drivers' inability to cross-examine a former defendant turned key witness justified overturning the $47 million verdict against them in a case brought by a woman whose husband was killed in a 2017 crash....
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