Ex-Worker Pleads Guilty In Air Force Bid-Rigging Scheme
By Elaine Briseño ( June 4, 2026, 5:35 PM EDT) -- A former employee of a business that provided shelving and storage to the U.S. Air Force has pled guilty in Georgia federal court to two felony charges that accused him of conspiring to rig bids and defraud the U.S. Department of Defense....
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