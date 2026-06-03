Derailment Litigants Say Flawed Tests Should Undo EPA Deal
By Matthew Santoni ( June 3, 2026, 4:25 PM EDT) -- A pair of Ohio residents want a federal court to reject or significantly revise a proposed $350 million settlement between Norfolk Southern and the federal government over the 2023 East Palestine derailment, contending the deal was built on the flawed premise that the fiery train wreck and chemical spill did not leave behind significant contamination....
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