Broadband Group Wants Same FCC Router Waiver As AT&T
By Nadia Dreid ( June 3, 2026, 7:36 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission should grant NCTA — The Internet & Television Association members a waiver allowing them to make changes to foreign-made routers since getting replacements has become difficult due to supply chain shortages and the agency has banned routers made outside the country....
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