Spanish Telecom Looks To Enforce $380M Colombia Award

By Nadia Dreid ( June 3, 2026, 9:49 PM EDT) -- Spanish telecom Telefónica has hit the Republic of Colombia with a lawsuit in D.C. federal court, seeking the enforcement of a $380 million arbitral award that it says the South American nation has spent the better part of two years refusing to pay....
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