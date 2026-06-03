Terry Rozier Says Hornets' Contact Ban Hinders NBA Return

By Alex Lawson ( June 3, 2026, 4:33 PM EDT) -- Former NBA guard Terry Rozier asked a New York federal judge to loosen the bail restrictions in his federal gambling case Wednesday, asserting that the government has cost him millions of dollars as he fights to return to the league....
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