Bank Tries Again To Decertify Inmate Class In Debit Fee Suit

By Elaine Briseño ( June 3, 2026, 9:02 PM EDT) -- Central Bank of Kansas City has renewed its attempt to decertify a class of inmates who alleged they received prepaid debit cards with excessive fees upon their release, arguing the court must first determine whether the prisoners received the cards without permission....
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