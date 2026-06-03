Balwani Takes Theranos Conviction Challenge To Justices
By Lauren Berg ( June 3, 2026, 9:52 PM EDT) -- Former Theranos executive Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to review his criminal fraud conviction and nearly 13-year prison sentence, arguing that the Ninth Circuit used the wrong review doctrine in rejecting his argument that prosecutors had failed to correct allegedly false testimony given by investor victims....
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