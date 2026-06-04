Ex-Detroit News Anchor Files Sex Bias Claims Against Fox

By Susan Smiley ( June 4, 2026, 6:32 PM EDT) -- Former Fox 2 Detroit news anchor Taryn Asher is accusing her ex-employer of sex discrimination and retaliation, alleging in a Michigan federal lawsuit that her male co-worker got prime assignments, interviews and scheduling and that she was excluded from key news meetings....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.