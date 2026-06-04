DR Horton, Forestar Push To End Delaware Lot Deal Suit

By Jarek Rutz ( June 4, 2026, 8:05 PM EDT) -- Real estate developer Forestar Group Inc. and its directors urged the Delaware Chancery Court on Thursday to toss a shareholder suit accusing home builder D.R. Horton Inc. of using its control of Forestar to obtain residential lots at below-market prices, arguing the pension fund behind the case skipped a required step before suing....
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