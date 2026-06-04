Feds Appeal Trade Court's Emergency Tariff Refund Order

By Dylan Moroses ( June 4, 2026, 5:55 PM EDT) -- The federal government has appealed the U.S. Court of International Trade's order requiring refunds on all duties paid under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act after the U.S. Supreme Court struck them down this year, according to filings in the trade court and Federal Circuit....
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