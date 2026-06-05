Credit Check Co. Will Pay $17.5M To Settle Data Breach Suits
By Susan Smiley ( June 5, 2026, 4:43 PM EDT) -- A Michigan federal judge has granted preliminary approval to a $17.5 million settlement for consumers who sued a loan credit check company following a data breach that potentially exposed the personal and financial information of some 5.8 million people....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.