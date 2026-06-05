Montgomery McCracken Wants Out Of Rider's Malpractice Suit
By Jake Maher ( June 5, 2026, 4:18 PM EDT) -- Montgomery McCracken Walker & Rhoads LLP this week asked a New Jersey state court to dismiss malpractice claims against it and a firm attorney from Rider University stemming from a dispute over the school's ownership of a $42 million property....
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