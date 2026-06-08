Green Card Memo Warps Long-Standing Adjustment Process

By Jack Jrada ( June 8, 2026, 4:19 PM EDT) -- On May 21, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services issued a policy memorandum characterizing noncitizens' ability to seek adjustment of status in the U.S. under Section 245(a) of the Immigration and Nationality Act as "a matter of discretion and administrative grace" and an "extraordinary" form of relief....
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