Spirit Unions Blast Executive Bonus Proposal In Ch. 11
By Hailey Konnath ( June 5, 2026, 8:39 PM EDT) -- A pair of unions representing former Spirit Airlines employees Friday tore into the bankrupt airline's request to pay executives incentives to keep them on while the carrier winds down its operations, saying there is "no conscionable basis" to prioritize the highest-paid executives at the expense of the thousands of workers who lost their jobs....
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