Klarna Says 'Buy Now, Pay Later' Users Agreed To Arbitration

By Celeste Bott ( June 5, 2026, 6:31 PM EDT) -- Klarna is fighting to send to arbitration a proposed class action that alleges its "buy now, pay later" service targets financially vulnerable people without screening out unaffordable lending, saying the lead plaintiffs have agreed multiple times to arbitrate disputes over Klarna's products and services....
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