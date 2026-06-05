Trade Court Backs Off Making CBP Chief Testify On Refunds
By Dylan Moroses ( June 5, 2026, 5:53 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade judge handling the tariff refund cases for importers seeking refunds of unlawful duties amended his order that instructed the head of U.S. Customs and Border Protection to appear at a hearing....
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