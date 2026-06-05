Trans Patients Urge Blocking DOJ 'Campaign Of Harassment'
By Dorothy Atkins ( June 5, 2026, 8:24 PM EDT) -- Transgender adolescents urged a California federal judge Friday to block a Stanford Medicine hospital from sharing gender-related care medical records in response to a Texas grand jury criminal subpoena, arguing that other courts have rebuffed similar government subpoena attempts and the judge should end the DOJ's "campaign of harassment."...
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