11th Circ. Mulls DOT Order Scrapping Delta, Aeromexico JV
By Linda Chiem ( June 23, 2026, 9:00 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Tuesday questioned whether the U.S. Department of Transportation sufficiently analyzed the competitive effects of Delta Air Lines' joint venture with Aeromexico — or considered alternative conditions — before ordering the airlines to dismantle their nearly decade-long partnership....
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