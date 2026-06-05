Musicians Say UMG, Warner Stiffed Them On AI Licensing
By Lauren Berg ( June 5, 2026, 7:49 PM EDT) -- The American Federation of Musicians of the United States and Canada claims Universal Music Group and Warner Music Group violated its members' collection bargaining agreement by licensing sound recordings to two artificial intelligence companies without compensating the musicians involved, according to a lawsuit filed Friday in New York federal court....
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