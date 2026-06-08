Cybersecurity Worker's Early Win Bid Premature, Court Says

By Benjamin Morse ( June 8, 2026, 4:56 PM EDT) -- A Colorado federal judge has denied a former cybersecurity worker's bid to knock out several affirmative defenses raised by a U.S. Department of Defense contractor against his whistleblower retaliation suit, saying the worker filed the bid before giving the court a chance to weigh in on pre-motion letters....
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