NM Jury Awards $13M To 'Star Trek' Star's Family In Death Suit

By Y. Peter Kang ( June 5, 2026, 7:45 PM EDT) -- A New Mexico jury has awarded $13 million to the family of Nichelle Nichols, who played Lt. Uhura on "Star Trek," in a medical malpractice suit accusing a hospital of causing the trailblazing actress' death in 2022, according to news reports....
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