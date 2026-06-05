Wash. Judge Vacates 'Blank Check' $630M Timeshare Deal

By Danielle Ferguson ( June 5, 2026, 5:58 PM EDT) -- A Washington federal judge Friday undid a $630 million settlement in a timeshare consumer class action, deeming it a "blank check" agreement based on unreliable damages estimates that the litigation parties reached without consideration for insurers that would likely have to cover the judgment....
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