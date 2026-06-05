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Marilyn Manson Fails To Nix Ex-Assistant's Sex Assault Suit

By Rae Ann Varona ( June 5, 2026, 5:19 PM EDT) -- Goth rocker Marilyn Manson failed to convince a Los Angeles judge on Friday to permanently toss his former personal assistant's latest amended complaint that accuses him of having sexually assaulted her in 2010, with the judge saying it wouldn't be right to resolve the case at the pleading stage....

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