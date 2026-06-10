PowerSchool Data Breach Ruling Underscores PE Liability
By Mark Kelley ( June 10, 2026, 5:28 PM EDT) -- Whether and when a private equity firm — or any investor — can be liable for the acts of a portfolio company is a perennial question for commercial litigators. Typically, the corporate form provides a base layer of protection that can be overcome by significant involvement in the day-to-day activities of a portfolio company by an investment company....
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