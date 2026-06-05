Ex-Trader Accused Of Profiting From Cousin's Insider Info
By Gina Kim ( June 5, 2026, 10:07 PM EDT) -- A retired New York Mercantile Exchange trader is charged with insider trading by securities regulators who allege he bought shares of Sanofi's biopharmaceutical unit Kadmon Holdings Inc. based on confidential information the trader received about Kadmon's flagship chronic graft-versus-host disease treatment drug in July 2021, and that the trader tipped off a friend about the information....
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