1st Circ. Partially Revives IRobot, Amazon Merger Suit
By Katryna Perera ( June 8, 2026, 5:58 PM EDT) -- The First Circuit has partially revived a shareholder proposed class action accusing iRobot Corp. of misleading investors about expected regulatory opposition that ultimately led to the abandonment of a proposed $1.7 billion merger with Amazon, finding that a modified 2023 proxy statement "omitted important contrary information about European approval."...
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