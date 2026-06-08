FCC Considering 120-Day Deadline For Permit Approvals

By Nadia Dreid ( June 8, 2026, 9:45 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission plans to propose telling states and municipalities that they have four months to act on applications before it will presume they've "effectively prohibited the provision of wireline telecommunications services," as part of a push to reduce what it perceives as barriers to broadband deployment....
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