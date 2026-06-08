FCC Needs To Clarify Router Ban's Scope, Tech Retailers Say

By Christopher Cole ( June 8, 2026, 8:00 PM EDT) -- Retailers are worried about the effect of a Federal Communications Commission effort to clamp down on foreign-made routers sold to consumers, saying the agency needs to better define the range of products covered by the new restrictions, which are aimed at reducing device security risks....
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