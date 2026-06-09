Key Freight Broker Negligence Win A 'Relief' For Plaintiffs Atty
By Linda Chiem ( June 9, 2026, 9:03 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court's ruling that freight brokers might also be liable under state law for selecting unsafe motor carriers involved in catastrophic crashes will ultimately improve highway safety by ensuring that the industry's longtime gatekeepers strengthen their vetting protocols, according to a plaintiffs attorney that helped secure the pivotal win....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.