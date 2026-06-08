Okla. Firm Urges Dismissal Of EDNY Misclassification Suit

By Andrea Keckley ( June 8, 2026, 3:48 PM EDT) -- Oklahoma-based Arnold & Smith Law PLLC on Friday asked a New York federal judge to dismiss a New York attorney's lawsuit accusing the firm of misclassifying employees as contractors to avoid paying benefits, saying there is no reason to believe any of the alleged misconduct happened in New York....
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