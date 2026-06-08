Bankman-Fried Seeks Trump Pardon On FTX Fraud Conviction

By Dorothy Atkins ( June 8, 2026, 3:06 PM EDT) -- FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, who is currently serving a 25-year prison sentence, has asked President Donald Trump to pardon him for defrauding customers who placed billions of dollars with the fallen cryptocurrency exchange, according to the U.S. Department of Justice's Office of the Pardon Attorney....
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