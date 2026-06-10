Molina Says Its Warnings Doom Suit Over Guidance Cuts
By Sydney Price ( June 10, 2026, 5:45 PM EDT) -- Health insurance provider Molina Healthcare and two of its executives urged a California federal court to dismiss a shareholder suit accusing them of misleading investors about medical costs and internal controls before repeatedly slashing the company's 2025 earnings guidance, arguing that the nature of its business makes costs unpredictable....
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