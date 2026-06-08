Judge Awards $2.2M In Sanctions In $500M Miss America Spat
By Carolina Bolado ( June 8, 2026, 8:54 PM EDT) -- A Florida businessman who claims that he owns the Miss America pageant and his attorney were ordered Monday to pay $2.2 million in sanctions for submitting fraudulent documents in a $500 million dispute over ownership of the pageant and using them to put the company into bankruptcy....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.