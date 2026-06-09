Fed. Circ. Scrutinizes UT's 'Inflammatory' Comments In IP Trial

By Dani Kass ( June 9, 2026, 12:08 AM EDT) -- The "inflammatory" language used by the University of Texas to secure a $42 million patent infringement verdict against Boston Scientific is "about as good an example as one can possibly think of," U.S. Circuit Judge Richard G. Taranto told the university's attorney on Monday....
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