CIT Judge Skeptical Of Gov't's IEEPA Refund Appeal

By Jack McLoone ( June 9, 2026, 7:28 PM EDT) -- A U.S. Court of International Trade judge spent much of an hour-plus hearing Tuesday attempting to talk the federal government out of appealing his order requiring immediate refunds of President Donald Trump's invalidated tariffs, but he seemed to make little headway....
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