Spain Says DOJ Downplays Sovereigns' Risks In Awards Feud
By Caroline Simson ( June 8, 2026, 9:45 PM EDT) -- Spain told the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday that the Trump administration's recent brief urging the justices not to disturb a D.C. Circuit opinion greenlighting litigation to enforce more than $400 million in arbitral awards nevertheless "largely confirms" that its sovereign immunity defense deserves a second look....
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