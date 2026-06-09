Conglomerate Must End La. Suit In Chubb COVID Feud
By Caroline Simson ( June 9, 2026, 9:02 PM EDT) -- A London judge on Tuesday ordered a Texas conglomerate whose brands include the Golden Nugget hotel and casino chain and the Rainforest Cafe to end litigation in Louisiana in a long-running and bitter dispute with a Chubb unit over coverage for losses that occurred during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.