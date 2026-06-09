Honda Drivers Allege Camera Defect Impairs Safety System

By Mike Curley ( June 9, 2026, 1:29 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of Honda drivers are suing the company in California federal court, saying a range of 2018 to 2025 vehicles have a defect in their front-facing cameras, which causes every safety system built on that camera to fail....
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