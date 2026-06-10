Family Seeks Full Fed. Circ. Review In Utah Tribal Death

By Crystal Owens ( June 10, 2026, 2:29 PM EDT) -- A Utah tribal member's family is asking the full Federal Circuit to reconsider a decision that the federal government isn't liable for his shooting death, arguing that the U.S. can't prevail on arguments that two previous rulings in the dispute were based on inaccurate Fourth Amendment analysis....
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