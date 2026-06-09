OnlyFans Users Ask 9th Circ. To Revive Calif. Auto-Renew Suit
By Dorothy Atkins ( June 9, 2026, 6:26 PM EDT) -- OnlyFans subscribers on Tuesday urged the Ninth Circuit to revive a proposed class action alleging unlawful subscription auto-renewals, arguing California courts have jurisdiction over the platform's U.K. parent company because it auto-renews thousands of Golden State subscriptions and generates $400 million from the state annually....
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