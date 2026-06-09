Apollo SLC Opposes Bid To Oust Judge In $570M Payout Suit
By Rose Krebs ( June 9, 2026, 3:23 PM EDT) -- A special litigation committee of Apollo Global Management Inc.'s board is opposing a bid to disqualify a Delaware vice chancellor from presiding over litigation regarding a $570 million payout to company insiders due to a possible conflict because she previously was an attorney at Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP, saying there are no grounds for disqualification....
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