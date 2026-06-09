XAI, SpaceX Sued Over Data Center Plant's 'Intrusive' Noises
By Rae Ann Varona ( June 9, 2026, 11:46 PM EDT) -- Residents of a Mississippi suburb have accused Elon Musk's xAI and SpaceX companies of upending their community's "small-town charm" by operating a noisy power plant to power massive artificial intelligence data centers, saying in a proposed federal class action that the operations diminish their home values and quality of life....
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