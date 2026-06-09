Former XAI Engineer Says He Was Fired Over Safety Warnings

By Lauren Berg ( June 9, 2026, 9:29 PM EDT) -- A former engineer at Elon Musk's xAI claims he was fired after repeatedly raising concerns about safety, discriminatory bias and other risks associated with the artificial intelligence company's chatbot Grok, according to a lawsuit lodged Tuesday in California state court....
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