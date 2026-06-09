Firm Says Insurer Revoked $1.5M Life Insurance After Death

By Danielle Ferguson ( June 9, 2026, 5:30 PM EDT) -- An insurance defense law firm told a New York federal court Monday that an insurer improperly processed a request to surrender a $1.5 million life insurance policy after the insured former chair of the firm died last year, saying the policy was in force at the time of his death....
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