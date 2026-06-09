Philly Violated Cornerstone Of Bankruptcy Law, 3rd Circ. Says

By Craig Clough ( June 9, 2026, 8:49 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Tuesday revived part of a pro se debtor's long-running bankruptcy fight against Philadelphia holding the city must face civil contempt sanctions for collecting on a lien after his debt was discharged, saying it "violated" one of the "historic cornerstones" of bankruptcy, which is a discharge's finality....
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