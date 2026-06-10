NYC Sanitation Officers Accuse City Of Skimping On OT

By MJ Koo ( June 10, 2026, 5:01 PM EDT) -- Over 100 New York City sanitation officers have sued the city in a federal court, claiming it has systematically failed to pay them for time worked before and after their scheduled shifts, miscalculated their overtime rate, and delayed overtime payments....
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