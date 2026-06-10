Feds Immune From Atty's Suit Over Lake Debris Impalement

By Rachel Riley ( June 10, 2026, 6:47 PM EDT) -- A Washington federal judge has thrown out an attorney's lawsuit blaming the federal government after he was gravely injured when he jumped off a dock at a National Park Service campground and landed on wooden debris in Lake Chelan, concluding Tuesday the stick was natural and unknown to the government....
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